Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $36.63 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

