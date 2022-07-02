Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $33.34 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.64. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

