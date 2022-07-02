Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.77.

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.97 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

