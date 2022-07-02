Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 10,118 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after buying an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

