Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,357 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $29,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

