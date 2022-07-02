Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,125 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Zoetis worth $111,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

