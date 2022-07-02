Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

