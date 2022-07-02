Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.88. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.