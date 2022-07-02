Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

