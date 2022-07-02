Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.