Zhang Financial LLC Has $91.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.