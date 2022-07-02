Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.08 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.