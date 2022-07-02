Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKEM opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

