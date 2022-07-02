Zhang Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

