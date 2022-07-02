Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

NYSE K opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

