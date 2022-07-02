Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 449,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,805,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

