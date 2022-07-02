Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

