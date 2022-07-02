Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 2,872 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

VBR stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

