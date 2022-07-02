ZClassic Market Capitalization Hits $373,097.24 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $373,097.24 and $5.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00280700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00079528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00071490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.