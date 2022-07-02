Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Yext stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

