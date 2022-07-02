YENTEN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. YENTEN has a market cap of $53,507.08 and $61.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 141.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.67 or 0.05472962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00261431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.60 or 0.00592984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.33 or 0.00534706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

