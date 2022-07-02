Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.31

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 1003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.27). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

