XYO (XYO) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $84.55 million and $1.26 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

