XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $15.23 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. XRP has a market cap of $15.23 billion and $760.41 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00168632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00630337 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082970 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035265 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.