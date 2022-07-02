XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $96.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of XPO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

