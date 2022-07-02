XGOX (XGOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.00

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.76 or 0.99903445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042215 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

XGOX Coin Trading

