Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $135,875.77 and approximately $141.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $70.73 or 0.00368422 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

