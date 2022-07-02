Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woolworths Group in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Woolworths Group has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.36.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

