Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $224,642.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $224,642.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00018574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.75 or 0.05466290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00261145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00597405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00076183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00534751 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

