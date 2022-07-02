WOO Network (WOO) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $165.59 million and $23.25 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.71 or 1.00010977 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,465,047 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

