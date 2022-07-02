Wolf Safe Poor People Market Capitalization Achieves $280,809.79 (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $280,809.79 and approximately $1,059.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

