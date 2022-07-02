WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

DGRS stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

