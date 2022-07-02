WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Up 2%

Shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 2,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund by 71.6% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period.

