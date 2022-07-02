Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.71

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $12.50. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 33,578 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:WFCF Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Where Food Comes From worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

