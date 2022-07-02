Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Sells 2,285 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 295,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 271,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,273,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

VFVA opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39.

