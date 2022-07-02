Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $113,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

