Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Up 5.4%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.09. 50,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 237,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.
About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
