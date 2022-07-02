Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Up 5.4%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.09. 50,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 237,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 75,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.