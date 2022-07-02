Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.21 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

