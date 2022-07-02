WaykiChain Market Capitalization Tops $13.27 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $284,604.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

