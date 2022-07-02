Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.35

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 251745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.16.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.