Watsco Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of WSO.B stock remained flat at $$243.86 during trading hours on Friday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.21. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.