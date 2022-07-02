Warburg Research Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €62.30 ($66.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Puma has a one year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a one year high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

