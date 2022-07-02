Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Field & Main Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.7% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

