Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 260,389 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

