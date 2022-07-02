Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

