Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 570 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

