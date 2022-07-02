Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 36,058 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

