Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.17.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.21 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

