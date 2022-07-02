Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

