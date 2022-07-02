Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells $35,847.00 in Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $35,847.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $21,049.28.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $22,364.86.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jonathan Green sold 131,558 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $21,049.28.

On Monday, June 6th, Jonathan Green sold 101,687 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $17,286.79.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $30,760.02.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $1,942.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.99. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Waitr by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Waitr by 65.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Waitr by 170.3% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Waitr by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 1,639.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

